Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home

MUMBAI: Aditya Singh Rajput, a popular actor, model and casting coordinator, who is known for 'Splitsvilla 9' , 'Love', 'Ashiqui' and 'Code Red', was found dead at his Mumbai residence on the 11th floor in a high-rise apartment on Monday afternoon.

His body was discovered by his friends in the washroom of his house. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sources have pointed to his death as a suspected case of drug overdose. However, an official statement from medical experts is awaited.

Aditya, who has been a part of films such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara', was of late involved with a production house and was more into casting.

He was popular in the Mumbai glamour circuit and was a regular at parties and page 3 events.