Find out Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's new playmate

A few days back, the Desi girl posted a clip of her baby girl giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York City. Prior to this video, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter. In one of the images, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their stars.

Malti also accompanied her mother when she came to India for the promotion of 'Citadel'. The duo visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.