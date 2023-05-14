Ali attends Fast X premiere in Rome, calls Vin Diesel 'kindest man'

MUMBAI: Very few actors in the Hindi film industry have made a niche in Hollywood. Ali Fazal is surely one of them. The actor shared his latest moments of international fame on Instagram.

Ali Fazal jetted off to Rome to attend the international premiere of the latest film of the Fast and Furious franchise, 'Fast X'. The actor made his Hollywood debut with the 7th film of the franchise.

He was all smiles in front of the camera against the iconic Colosseum in Rome as he walked the red carpet at the premiere. The actor reunited with Vin Diesel, his co-star in the film and they posed for a super stylish frame for the paps.

Sharing a video from the event, Ali wrote in the caption, "AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel .

You are the kindest man i know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. ( disclaimer - am not in fast X guys, but there for Love ) Thank you Manish for letting me own my style through your vision !! @manishmalhotra05 love ya!!"