R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn's next supernatural thriller film

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new announcement and wrote, "R MADHAVAN JOINS AJAY DEVGN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... #RMadhavan will share screen space for the first time with #AjayDevgn in #PanoramaStudios' supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Mussoorie and #London. Produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak."

Madhavan will be essaying the pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.

On Friday, the exciting news of Ajay being part of the film was announced.