Mark Antony to hit the screens on July 28, confirm makers
CHENNAI: One of the most awaited Tamil language sci-fi period thriller, Mark Antony, is all set to release on July 28 this year. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame, the release date was announced on Friday.
The film will see Vishal Krishna in the lead role, alongside Ritu Varma. While SJ Suryah plays an important dual role in the film, Y Gee Mahendran and Selvaraghavan will also be seen playing crucial roles.
The film has a gripping storyline of two gangsters from the 70’s acquiring a mobile phone that has the ability to time travel. The teaser of the film was well-received by the audience.
The period drama will have its music composed by GV Prakash and Abinandhan as the cinematographer.
Mark Antony is produced by Mini Studios which has its last day of shooting in Chennai on Saturday.
