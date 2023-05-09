Revisit Neha, Angad Bedi's journey of love ahead of wed anniv

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary on May 10.

The couple met each other at a friend's party and their friendship gradually turned into a close bond and finally they surprised their fans with their hush-hush wedding at a Gurudwara in 2018.

Their daughter Mehr was born in November 2018, which was just a few months after Neha and Angad's wedding, and had a baby boy in October 2021.