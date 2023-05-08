Neha to Sameera: Actors who confidently flaunt their grey hair

MUMBAI: The struggle to fit into some notion of beauty in society and even in the film industry is real. However, several actors have broken the stereotypes and embraced natural beauty with pride. Stars like Neha Dhupia and Sameera Reddy have time and again took internet by storm with their grey hair look.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia often flaunts the bunch of her grey hair strands uncoloured. And this fact has been appreciated by her fans.
Sameera Reddy
The actor always embraces her beauty whether it’s scars on her face or white strands. Sharing a picture of her grey hair and captioned it, “My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. I used to color every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white. Today I take my own sweet time and choose to color if and when I feel like.”
Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi, conveyed the message that beauty comes in all colours on her important day- the wedding.
Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman once said on Instagram that “As women, we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty.” But she contemplated upon her hesitations and really don’t care about society’s idolisation of youth. And embraced her grey hair.
Jugal Hansraj
Another actor who said Yes to new adventures- grey hair. 'Mohabbatein' actor Jugal Hansraj shared his first picture in a full grey hair look and was appreciated by his fans.
