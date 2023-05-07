'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate': Vivek Agnihotri

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday told cast and crew of 'The Kerala Story' that their lives will not be the same as they "will receive unimaginable hate".

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker posted a note telling the team of 'The Kerala Story' about the "bad news."

"CINEMA AND INDIC RENNIASANCE: The Kerala Story. I grew up listening to great filmmakers and cinema critics that the only purpose of art is to provoke people into questioning their own beliefs and biases. I also grew up listening that cinema reflects the reality of a society. I was told that cinema must destroy old Gods and create new Gods," Vivek started the thread on Twitter.