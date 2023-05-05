'The Kerala Story' exposes consequences of terrorism: Modi

CHENNAI: Amid uproar over the movie The Kerala Story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is campaigning in Karnataka supported it and said that the movie exposes the consequences of terrorism in the society.

The traditional political rivals in Kerala, the ruling CPM-led Left and the Congress-led opposition, are up in arms against the controversial Hindi film.

Speaking at Bellary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a State like Kerala which is beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements. It only knows to ban things and completely ignore development. The party even has a problem with me chanting ‘Jai Bajarang Bali’,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recently said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala. The statement reads, "The trailer of the Hindi film which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the centre of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday tweeted, "It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story."

The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.