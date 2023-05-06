Taylor Swift announces new re-recorded album 'Speak Now'

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift is all set to come up with re-recorded album 'Speak Now'.

She shared the details during her concert in Nashville, People reported.

Taking the stage alone for her solo songs, Swift, 33, admitted, "There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while."

She continued, "You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you -- I plot, I scheme, I plan, and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..."

The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor's Version) and the release date -- July 7, 2023.

Upon the announcement at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on social media following the announcement.