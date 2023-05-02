Wamiqa is ecstatic after receiving validation from Zeenat for Jubilee

MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is chuffed with the legendary actress Zeenat Aman's praise of her portrayal of Niloufar in the recently released streaming series 'Jubilee', directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

During a special chat with host Zakir Khan, Zeenat Aman said she wanted to play Niloufer from 'Jubilee'.

Wamiqa, considers it a huge compliment, especially because Zeenat Amam, being a legend and coming from a different era of the industry, has acknowledged her work.

Wamiqa said, "I remember watching her films and songs. She is one of the most confident, progressive and unapologetically sexy actresses of the times. She always stood out from the rest. She embodies the very term confident and redefines desire even till date. It was just so beautiful to be validated by an absolute diva who resonated with my portrayal of Niloufar."

She further mentioned, "It's overwhelming for me to just know that she's watched the series and she loved it and, if given a chance, she would like to play Niloufer. I am truly honoured and ecstatic. I hope that she likes my other performances in the future."

'Jubilee' is a period drama which also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Wamiqa will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' with Tabu and Ali Fazal, another series by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Charlie Chopra and Mystery of the Solang Valley'.