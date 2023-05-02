It’s a wrap for Let’s Get Married
The makers of Let’s Get Married (LGM) starring Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Nadhiya in lead roles, recently announced the completion of the film’s shooting. The film marks the maiden production of Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s and Sakshi Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment and is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.
LGM aims to offer a breezy cinematic experience to the audience with an interesting screenplay, emotions and humour. Vikas Hasija, the producer of the film said, “LGM is a family entertainer that will cater to all sections of the audience. The shoot has been completed and the post-production work has begun smoothly. The film will be known for its quality in terms of content and production value.”
The makers also stated that an official announcement regarding the teaser, trailer, audio launch and theatrical release date will be made soon. Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay will be seen in prominent roles in the film.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android