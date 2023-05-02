Hugh Grant feels negative character are more fun, delicious

MUMBAI: Actor Hugh Grant, who is gearing up for his upcoming spy-thriller 'Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre', has shared that all actors secretly want to dig their claws into negative parts as it's creatively fulfilling for them.

Directed by the legendary Guy Ritchie, the film seamlessly integrates comedy into its riveting storyline. It follows the story of the character Orsen Fortune, who learns about a deadly weapons deal by a billionaire arms broker, he puts together his best team of operatives to track it down.

Talking about his character, Hugh Grant said, "He's motivated by money. Greg Simmonds loves money! But he's also one of those billionaires who has come to regard himself as a good man, even though he sells arms all over the world. He even has a charity for war orphans, in a delicious irony."

He further mentioned, "Greg thinks he has values, and he loves life, people, and his team. I think it's important to enjoy the character you're playing, and I quite enjoyed being Greg. Almost every actor prefers being a bad guy. They're more fun, and more delicious."

The film, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham and Bugzy Malone, will drop on Lionsgate Play in India on May 5.