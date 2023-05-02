Dulquer's 'Sita Ramam' bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury

The 'Chup' actor also shared the post on his Instagram stories and dropped dancing emoticons. Soon after the makers of 'Sita Ramam' announced the news, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages for the entire team.

"One of the Best Romantic Drama Film In Indian cinema history," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Congratulations most deserved." "Well deserved," a user wrote. The period love story film has got positive responses from the netizens.

Set in the 1960s, this film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer, who sets on a journey of finding Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal, in order to propose his love for her. This love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita.

Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'King of Kotha'. Last year, makers unveiled the first look of Dulquer from the movie. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.