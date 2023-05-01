Cinema

Your happiness is everything: Vignesh Shivan’s wishes on Ajith’s b'day

The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame filmmaker also shared a series of photos with the actor.
Vignesh Shivan with Ajith Kumar on the sets of Yennai Arindhaal.
Vignesh Shivan with Ajith Kumar on the sets of Yennai Arindhaal.Twitter/@VigneshShivN
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan wished actor Ajith Kumar on his 52nd birthday and for his upcoming film helmed by Magizh Thirumeni titled 'Vidaa Muyarchi'.

The actor took to his official Twitter handle and penned a sweet note for the Thunivu actor, "Happy birthday #AjithSir ❤️😇💐🏆❤️❤️ your happiness is everything for us 😇😇❤️❤️ Unconditional love Endrum nirandharam ❤️😇🙏🙏💐💐😇😇❤️❤️ All the best for #VidaMuyarchi #AK62 magizhThirumeni sir, @anirudhofficial nirav sir @LycaProductions @SureshChandraa and the whole team 😇❤️."

The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame filmmaker also shared a series of photos with the actor.

The announcement for Ajith's 62nd film came at 12 am on May 1 with a title poster on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

'Vidaa Muyarchi' is all set to go on floors this month. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film. It may be noted that Vignesh Shivan was roped in to work with the actor on AK 62, however, he was replaced by Thadam fame director Magizh Thirumeni.

