AK 62 announced on Ajith's birthday; it's Vidaa Muyarchi - Efforts Never Fail

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, AK 62 is now titled Vidaa Muyarchi, which translates to determination in English. The poster also has the tagline of Efforts Never Fail
Title announcement poster of "Vidaa Muyarchi"; Ajith Kumar
Kaushik Rajaraman

CHENNAI: The makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film that was tentatively titled AK62, officially announced the title along with the poster on the occasion of the star's birthday on the midnight. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, AK 62 is now titled Vidaa Muyarchi, which translates to determination in English. The poster also has the tagline of Efforts Never Fail.

After Thunivu, which had the tagline of No Guts No Glory, an Ajith film has yet again been titled after the actor's off-screeen persona. Ajith is known for his determination for his work in and away from the industry. He has bounced back after going through a few unexpected lows in his career as an actor. Moreover, he has gone under the knife after meeting with tragic accidents on the race tracks and is still actively involved in biking in difficult terrains and shoots for his films without deviating from his call-sheet. To those who have seen Ajith in close quarters, the actor pulls off daredevil stunts on bikes and off it on sets without complaining and takes small breaks by doing stretches before returning to shoot in few minutes. The makers believed the title best suits the script too.

Vidaa Muyarchi is all set to go on floors this month. Sources close to the film unit tellsl DTNext that the film will be shot across various locations in India and abroad. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film.

