AK 62 announced on Ajith's birthday; it's Vidaa Muyarchi - Efforts Never Fail

After Thunivu, which had the tagline of No Guts No Glory, an Ajith film has yet again been titled after the actor's off-screeen persona. Ajith is known for his determination for his work in and away from the industry. He has bounced back after going through a few unexpected lows in his career as an actor. Moreover, he has gone under the knife after meeting with tragic accidents on the race tracks and is still actively involved in biking in difficult terrains and shoots for his films without deviating from his call-sheet. To those who have seen Ajith in close quarters, the actor pulls off daredevil stunts on bikes and off it on sets without complaining and takes small breaks by doing stretches before returning to shoot in few minutes. The makers believed the title best suits the script too.

Vidaa Muyarchi is all set to go on floors this month. Sources close to the film unit tellsl DTNext that the film will be shot across various locations in India and abroad. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film.