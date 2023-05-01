Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan second look out now

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited director Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan, featuring actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, released the second look from the film on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Red Giant Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, “To all living things that give birth” - Mamannan 🤴 Here’s another powerful poster of #MAAMANNAN 👑 @Udhaystalin @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @arrahman #Vadivelu @KeerthyOfficial #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @MShenbagamoort3." (sic)