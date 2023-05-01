Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan second look out now

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited director Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan, featuring actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, released the second look from the film on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Red Giant Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, “To all living things that give birth” - Mamannan 🤴 Here’s another powerful poster of #MAAMANNAN 👑 @Udhaystalin @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @arrahman #Vadivelu @KeerthyOfficial #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @MShenbagamoort3." (sic)
Yesterday, the makers announced that the film will hit big screens in June along with the first look poster that has Udhay and legendary comedian Vadivelu sitting next to each other.
'Maamannan', is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is touted to be Udhay's last film before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by Theni Eswar, and cuts handled by Selva RK.
