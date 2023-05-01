Aryan Khan’s directorial debut to be named 'Stardom'

CHENNAI: Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled Stardom and is going to be a 6 episodic series.

To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom’ which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a 6 episodic web series.