Oscars 2024 to take place on this date

LOS ANGELES: Oscars 2023 fever is not over yet and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already announced the dates for the 96th edition of the award ceremony.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced that the 96th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024, Variety reported.

The Academy set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars for November 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on December 18 with the results announced on December 21.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23.

There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting, which begins on February 22. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.