Mackenzie Davis joins cast of James McAvoy starrer 'Speak No Evil'

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Mackenzie Davis is all set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film 'Speak No Evil'.

The film also stars James McAvoy in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film is a new adaptation of the acclaimed Danish horror film 'Gaesterne', about a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house -- a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

The remake will be helmed by filmmaker James Watkins, who will also write the film. He previously helmed projects like 'Eden Lake' and 'The Woman in Black', as well as an episode of 'Black Mirror'.

Released in 2022, 'Gaesterne' earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Davis was recently seen in the HBO limited series 'Station Eleven', based on the Emily St. John Mandel novel and adapted for TV by Patrick Somerville, and in 'Terminator: Dark Fate', and 'Blade Runner 2049'.

McAvoy, on the other hand, received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011's 'X-Men: First Class' and its sequels. He also appeared in 'It: Chapter Two'.

On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO's 'His Dark Materials' and Netflix's 'Sandman'.