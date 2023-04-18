Cinema

James McAvoy to star in horror thriller film 'Speak No Evil'

'Speak No Evil' is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.
James McAvoy
James McAvoyANI
ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star James McAvoy is all set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film 'Speak No Evil'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the film is an official remake of the Danish psychological horror thriller 'Gaesterne.'

'Speak No Evil' is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.

The feature centres on a family that takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake will be helmed by filmmaker James Watkins, who will also write the film.

He previously helmed projects like 'Eden Lake' and 'The Woman in Black', as well as an episode of 'Black Mirror'. Christian Tafdrup directed the original feature 'Gaestrene', which was nominated for 11 Danish Film Awards, the country's equivalent to the Oscars, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

McAvoy received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011's 'X-Men: First Class' and its sequels.

He also appeared in 'It: Chapter Two'. On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO's 'His Dark Materials' and Netflix's 'Sandman'.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Hollywood
James McAvoy
horror thriller
Black Mirror
Speak No Evil
Hollywood star James McAvoy
horror thriller film
Danish psychological horror thriller
Gaesterne
Eden Lake
The Woman in Black
Danish Film Awards
Charles Xavier
X-Men: First Class
It: Chapter Two
His Dark Materials
Sandman
James Watkins

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in