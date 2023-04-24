Inside pics from Ram-Upsana baby shower party
CHENNAI: Setting couple goals since Day 1, is an apt statement for the resplendent couple, actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Their baby shower images from Dubai went viral, following which there have been two more intimate celebrations held in their home city, Hyderabad.
Upasana glowed in a pink shimmery ensemble in one and a blue free flowing dress while Ram looked dapper in an all black attire in one and a white shirt with smart chinos in the other.
The parties were attended by their close friends including Pinky Reddy, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and their family members namely Ram’s parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, sisters Sushmita and Sreeja, Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy and more.
The images have taken the internet by storm and everyone can be seeing showering the mother-to-be with love and blessings.
