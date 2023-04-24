Birthday Special: Check out Arijit Singh's heart-touching songs

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has become an emotion for an entire generation, who laugh, cry, and long to listen to his melodies. Maintaining a low profile and trying to escape from the media glare, Arijit has an interesting persona just like how he switches from soulful to peppy numbers with ease and elan.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has given his voice to many A-listers in the Hindi film industry in his decade-old career.

Starting his journey from reality shows and becoming an overnight sensation with 'Tum Hi Ho', Arijit's meteoric rise to stardom is no less than a fairy tale. Despite achieving success and fame, Arijit has stuck to his humble roots which is an added factor to his growing popularity.

As the singer is to ring his 35th birthday on Tuesday, let's listen to some of his most loved numbers, which soothe the soul and heal the mind.