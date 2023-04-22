From STR to Karthi: Celebrities extend Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

CHENNAI: As the entire world is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, celebrities are pouring in their wishes.
The moon was sighted on Friday evening following which an official declaration was given that Eid would be celebrated on Saturday in India.
Actor Silambarasan TR extended his wish and wrote, "Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak! Wishing you all peace, harmony, happiness, good health & prosperity on the occasion of Eid." (sic)
Actor Karthi also wrote his wish and said, "Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your families abundance of happiness & prosperity!" (sic)
Earlier, actors Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan arrived at Kaloor International Stadium to offer namaz on the occasion of the festival, along with other devotees.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visited Red Road in Kolkata, where people offered namaz on the occasion of the festival.
BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offer namaz at Imamia Hall Shia Jama Masjid.
People also participated in the offering of namaz at Eidgah in Jammu on the occasion of the festival.
