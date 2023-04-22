TN Guv RN Ravi extends Eid wishes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Saturday.
"Eid Ul Fitr greetings to all our Muslim brothers and sisters who observed a month long fasting among the five duties of Islam and celebrate the festival of brotherhood by offering alms to those in need," Ravi said in a tweet.
Muslims in India and across the globe are celebrating the festival on Saturday. The moon was sighted on Friday evening following which an official declaration was given that Eid would be celebrated on Saturday in India.
