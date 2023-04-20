Diljit Dosanjh, Diplo enjoys "Chai time", check out video

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ley Bai @diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae.”

As soon as the video was posted the singer’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

First, one to comment was Diplo. He wrote, “Mithe laddo, Mithe beats.”

Diljit also shared glimpse on Insta story and wrote, “Chaa Paani with One and Only.”

American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari wrote, “This is all we ever wanted and needed.”

Diplo attended Coachella 2023 and had absolutely fun witnessing Diljit’s performance filled with Punjabi beats.

Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a clip of himself dancing while Diljit was performing on stage.

“First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?” he captioned the post.

Diljit became the first Indian to perform at the Coachella music festival. On Monday, he shared several images from the musical gala. In one of the images, he can be seen happily chatting with Diplo behind the stage.

As Diljit’s performance went viral, members of film industry took to social media to heap praises on the singer.

Alia, who acted with Diljit in Udta Punjab (2016), called his performance ‘epic’.

Sonam Kapoor added Diljit’s video on her Instagram Stories and stated, “Insane! I wish I was there!”

Imtiaz Ali shared pictures of his daughter watching Diljit’s performance live.

He wrote, “”Saadda vir te saaddi kudi #coachella ..ich @diljitdosanjh you make us proud #firstindianatcoachella glad you could make it @idaali11 #meravasdarahepunjab.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Diljit will be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’.

‘Chamkila’ revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

He is also a part of ‘The Crew’, which features Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles.