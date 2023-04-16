Melissa reuniting with ‘Scream’ directors for Universal monster movie

LOS ANGELES: Actor Melissa Barrera is reteaming with filmmaker duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for a monster movie from Hollywood studio Universal.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, part of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, will direct from a script by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Touted to be in the same vein of Universal's recent films like "The Invisible Man" and "Renfield", the new monster thriller will provide a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.

Radio Silence’s Chad Villella is producing with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment.