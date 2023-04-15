Samuthirakani, Meera Jasmine’s Vimanam to release in June

CHENNAI: Actor-director Samuthirakani’s next is titled Vimanam and will release in June. On the occasion of Tamil New year on Friday, the makers released the first look poster of the film.

The film will mark the comeback of actor Meera Jasmine in Tamil to the big screen. Jointly produced by Zee Studios and KK Creative Works, the first look poster has Samuthirakani as a father holding his seven-year-old kid Raju, looking at an airplane, and exchanging smiles. Vimanam is a bilingual film made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, which is written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala.

Apart from Samuthirakani, the film also stars master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Dhanraj. The film features a musical score by Charan Arjun and cinematography by Vivek Kalepu.