Preity Zinta claims being harassed in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Actor-entrepreneur Preity Zinta has opened up about allegedly facing harassment on two separate occasions during her recent visit to the city, saying the incidents have left her a “bit shaken”.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Zinta wrote that a woman tried to take a photograph with her toddler Gia, but when the actor “politely” refused, the lady “suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby.”