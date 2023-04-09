Preity Zinta claims being harassed in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Actor-entrepreneur Preity Zinta has opened up about allegedly facing harassment on two separate occasions during her recent visit to the city, saying the incidents have left her a “bit shaken”.
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Zinta wrote that a woman tried to take a photograph with her toddler Gia, but when the actor “politely” refused, the lady “suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby.”
“This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene,” the actor, who shares twins Gia and Jai with husband Gene Good enough, said. “I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything,” she added.
