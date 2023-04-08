Rajinikanth wishes Vetrimaaran, Soori on Viduthalai success

CHENNAI: Viduthalai: Part 1's success celebration just got better as 'Superstar' Rajinikanth wished the team in person.
National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai: Part 1 garnered appreciation from audience and critics alike. The team recently hosted a thanksgiving meet in the city.
Pictures of Rajinikanth handing a bouquet and having a serious discussion with Vetrimaaran have been flooding the social media.
The actor was with the core team of Viduthalai - actor Soori, producer Elred Kumar and director Vetrimaaran. They were also accompanied by veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.
Viduthalai: Part 1, that was released last Friday, is based on the uprising of Naxal movement in Tamil Nadu in the 80s and the police operation in response.
The film focusses on a tribal village that gets trapped in the crosshairs of this struggle.
Actors Soori, Bhavani Sre, Chetan and Vijay Sethupathi were praised by the fans for their respective roles.
