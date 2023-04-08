Bombay Jayashri is doing much better: Family

CHENNAI: Carnatic music vituoso and Sangita Kalanidhi Bombay Jayashri, according to her family, is making a steady recovery and her doctors and medical staff are pleased with her recovery.
Her family members who are handling her social media have issued an update of her health report.
The post went on to thank her fans for respecting their family's privacy and for praying for her recovery.
While on a tour in the United Kingdom, Jayashri fell ill suddenly.
Jayashri Ramnath, popularly known as Bombay Jayashri, has sung in several languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
Being a regular in Harris Jayaraj's compositions, Bombay Jayashri has given several chartbusters such as "Unakkul Naane", (Patchai Kili Muthucharam) "Paartha Mudhal Naale", (Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu) and "Suttum Vizhi" (Ghajini).
