Bombay Jayashri is doing much better: Family

The post went on to thank her fans for respecting their family's privacy and for praying for her recovery.

While on a tour in the United Kingdom, Jayashri fell ill suddenly.

Jayashri Ramnath, popularly known as Bombay Jayashri, has sung in several languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Being a regular in Harris Jayaraj's compositions, Bombay Jayashri has given several chartbusters such as "Unakkul Naane", (Patchai Kili Muthucharam) "Paartha Mudhal Naale", (Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu) and "Suttum Vizhi" (Ghajini).