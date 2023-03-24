Bombay Jayashri suffers brain haemorrhage in UK, to be airlifted

CHENNAI: Acclaimed singer Bombay Jayashri was on Friday found unconscious at a hotel in Liverpool and is said to have suffered brain haemorrhage.

Sources close to her said she has undergone a surgery, which was deemed 'successful'.

The singer was on a tour to UK when she suffered the set back.

According to reports, she complained of serious neck pain the previous night and didn’t come down for breakfast and lunch. Later, she was found lying unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

If sources are to be believed, the singer will be flown to Chennai once her vital parameters stabilise.

A renowned carnatic singer and Padma Shri recipient, Bombay Jayashri has sung in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. She was recently conferred the Sangita Kalanidhi by Music Academy.