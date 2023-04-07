Cinema

'Thaggedhe Le' is back again in 'Pushpa 2' glimpse

The glimpse also reveals that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati.
Screengrab of Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rule'
Screengrab of Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rule'YouTube/Mythri Movie Makers
Online Desk

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Allu Arjun's 41st birthday, the makers of the box-office raker 'Pushpa' released a glimpse for its sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house, took to it's official Twitter handle and wrote, "The #HuntForPushpa ends and 𝗣𝗨𝗦𝗛𝗣𝗔'𝗦 𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗦 🔥 Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun 🔥 #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings." (sic)

The clip titled “Where is Pushpa” opens up with the public and the press searching for the whereabouts of Pushpa and whether he is alive or not. Later, a man brings a video tape, which is telecast live on TV that reveals where he is residing in. The glimpse also reveals that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati.

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has Fahadh Faasil playing a crucial role.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film's second instalment. The official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is yet to be announced.

Allu Arjun
Rashmika Mandanna
Fahadh Faasil
Actor
Sukumar
Actor Allu Arjun
'Pushpa: The Rise'
Pushpa 2
Pushpa: The Rule
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
glimpse from Pushpa 2
sukumar pushpa 2
Thaggedhe Le
Pushpa 2 clip
Pushpa 2 video
Where is Pushpa
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The rule
Allu Arjun's 41st birthday
allu arjun birthday
allu arjun pushpa 2
pushpa 2 release date
pushpa 2 release
Pushpa 2 official trailer

