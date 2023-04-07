'Thaggedhe Le' is back again in 'Pushpa 2' glimpse

The clip titled “Where is Pushpa” opens up with the public and the press searching for the whereabouts of Pushpa and whether he is alive or not. Later, a man brings a video tape, which is telecast live on TV that reveals where he is residing in. The glimpse also reveals that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati.

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has Fahadh Faasil playing a crucial role.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film's second instalment. The official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is yet to be announced.