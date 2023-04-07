On World Health Day, Anupam Kher gives out major fitness motivation

"You always keep us motivated Sir with your fantastic posts," a social media user commented.

"Sir u r the source of inspiration for everyone and especially young generation. The way u have crafted your life with accomplishment of every goal motivates us. Kudos sir. Huge respect," another one wrote. In an earlier interview with ANI, Kher got candid about his fitness journey and motivation.

"Seven years ago when I turned 60, I felt I should reinvent myself. I began by transforming myself physically, so people take my intentions to reinvent myself seriously. Hence, I started to exercise, hit the gym, do yoga and run," Kher said.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world.

It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary. The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All."