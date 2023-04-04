Cinema

Hrithik holds girlfriend Saba's heels, pic takes over the internet

Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.
Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad
IANS

MUMBAI: A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad's stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik is seen holding Saba's heels.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.

Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's next directorial 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Hrithik Roshan
Priyanka Chopra
Varun Dhawan
Deepika Padukone
Salman khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Nick Jonas
Fighter
Anil Kapoor
Gigi Hadid
Saba Azad
Siddharth Anand
NMACC
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Tom Holland Zendaya

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in