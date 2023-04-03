Nayanthara reveals full name of her twins

NEW DELHI: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who welcomed their twin sons last year in October. Finally, has revealed the full name of their children. A video has surfaced only in which actor Nayanthara can be seen revealing the full names of her twins.

During the event, when Nayanthara was asked to reveal the full names of her boys, she said "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan."