Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

"As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."Curtis concluded: "On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday."

Ruby, who tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in May 2022, came out as trans to Curtis and her dad, Curtis' husband Christopher Guest, in 2020. In addition to Ruby, the couple also shares daughter Annie, 36.

When Ruby first tried to tell her parents she was trans, she found herself unable to in person and texted Curtis after a visit to the family's Los Angeles home in 2020.