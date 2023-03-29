Sushmita Sen completes dubbing of upcoming series 'Taali'

The 'Aarya' actor shared a picture and a video in which she could be seen celebrating the series wrap along with 'Taali' crew members.

In another picture, she could be seen posing with the makers of the series inside the dubbing studio.

'Taali' is a biopic on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in which Sushmita will be seen essaying the lead role.

The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

The actor dropped her first look from the series last year.

Talking about her look, she earlier said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

The landmark verdict in the case was delivered in 2014.

The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant -- her childhood, transition, and her eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant is sure to create anticipation amongst the audience about the upcoming project.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the biopic has been helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwal.

Apart from this, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3'.