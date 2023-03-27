Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara on his birthday

The team recently wrapped up shooting a song for the film in Hyderabad after Ram's return from the Oscars. Ahead of Ram's birthday, he received a sweet surprise from the 'Game Changer' team on Saturday. Director S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were also part of the celebrations.

The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

' Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.