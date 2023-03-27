Check how Samantha reacts when a netizen asked her to "date someone"

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

"After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read. The two tied the knot on October 7, 2017.