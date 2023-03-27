Amitabh Bachchan wears homemade sling as he meets fans post injury

He also added, "The breathing done in the 'yaam' for now ; off to work, in defiance somehow ; the Ef renders, this is beyond allow ; but work I must , to them I bow !!! There is a flood of well wishers here, but space and limits do not allow ..so shall be posting another Blog , patience please, doing it now!!" Big B also shared pictures of the fans who were gathered outside his residence with his posters and banners.

It was earlier in March when Amitabh revealed that he suffered the injury during the shooting of 'Project K' in Hyderabad. He shared that he broke his rib cartilage.

"In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.