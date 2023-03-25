Sand artists draw stunning portrait of SRK in Pakistan's Gadani Beach

MUMBAI: The fan following of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan transcends geographical boundaries. Recently, a group of artists in Balochistan drew a portrait of the superstar on sand in Pakistan's Gadani Beach.

Taking to Instagram, Sameer Soukat, one of the members of the Rashidi artists group, shared a picture of the sand art.

He shared the picture with the caption: "The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani."