I agreed Pathu Thala for Gautham Karthik: STR

CHENNAI: The team of Pathu Thala recently addressed the media in the city.

During the interaction, actor-director Silambarasan aka STR said that Gautham Karthik was the X-Factor for him to do the film. “He is someone who doesn’t take things close to heart. I agreed to be a part of this film for him to be honest. On the sets I saw him perform in the action sequences and the way he handled it put me in awe,” said STR about his co-star Gautham.

The song Raawadi has been creating new records. The item number that features Sayyeshaa, marks her comeback in films after her marriage to Arya. “I feel like I’m back home. Gautham Karthik is totally a different person in this song. I should thank Arya as it wouldn’t have been possible sans his support,” she said.