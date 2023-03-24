‘Gumraah’ trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Gumraah' was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a "well planned murder" by an unidentified assailant during a rainy night. Actress Mrunal Thakur then appears in the role of a cop, who is on a hot pursuit of the killer.

Aditya Roy Kapur's character is shown to be the suspect but then it all changes when it is revealed that Aditya's character has a doppelganger.

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls and a mystery that will unfold as it releases for the big screen.

'Gumraah' stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The film will have a theatrical release on April 7.