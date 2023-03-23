CHENNAI: The trailer and audio of Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film Soppana Sundari has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

The song composer of the film Ajmal Tahseen, (background music by Vishal Chandrasekhar) who makes his feature film debut says, “When I heard the script I perceived it to be a dark humour. However, while composing songs for the film, I realised that Soppana Sundari is not only a dark humour but has other elements as well. So, I had to deviate from the template, when it came to composing songs.”

The film has three songs and a promo song. “Gana Bala, Aishwarya Rajesh and I are a part of this song. Other three songs are part of the film and will revolve around the narrative. Initially, I was a bit nervous on how the songs would be received. After they were received well, I am now calm and can afford to relax a bit,” he says with a smile.

On Vishal Chandrasekhar composing the background music, Ajmal says, “I have been working on an other web series as well and I wouldn’t have completed the background scoring on time. I requested Vishal and he agreed to do it.”

The young composer says that songs are not made only for theatres nowadays. “We make songs keeping theatre audience in mind. But there is a huge audience base in music platforms and business there.”

Ajmal says that mass moments are not only for male actors anymore. “Female actors too have mass appeal and indeed Aishwarya Rajesh has a huge fan following. We have kept that in mind and composed music for this movie. Composing for an Aishwarya Rajesh film is a huge responsibility keeping her fan base in mind,” he adds.

Being a resident of Parrys Corner, Ajmal travels everyday to his Besant Nagar studio to compose music. “I was born and raised here and most of my friends are from Besant Nagar. Moreover, it would be easier for filmmakers as Besant Nagar is more accessible,” he concludes.