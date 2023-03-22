Jiiva-Arjun-Raashii Khanna join hands for a period film

CHENNAI: Actor Jiiva, who was last seen in Sundar C’s Coffee With Kaadhal also has Golmaal that co-stars Mirchi Shivain the lead role.

The latest update is that Jiiva has signed another movie that will also star Action King Arjun and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Sources close to the film unit told DT Next that the movie will be backed by Vels Film International and will be a period-action drama.

“Lyricist Pa Vijay is the director of the film that is being made on a grand scale. Yuvan is on board the movie as the composer. Other details of the cast and crew will be made soon,” added the source.