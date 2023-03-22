Cinema

Jiiva-Arjun-Raashii Khanna join hands for a period film

The latest update is that Jiiva has signed another movie that will also star Action King Arjun and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.
(From L to R) Jiiva, Arjun and Raashii Khanna
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor Jiiva, who was last seen in Sundar C’s Coffee With Kaadhal also has Golmaal that co-stars Mirchi Shivain the lead role.

Sources close to the film unit told DT Next that the movie will be backed by Vels Film International and will be a period-action drama.

“Lyricist Pa Vijay is the director of the film that is being made on a grand scale. Yuvan is on board the movie as the composer. Other details of the cast and crew will be made soon,” added the source.

