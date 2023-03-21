‘We shot for the film in extremely challenging conditions’

CHENNAI: Raavana Kottam team is on cloud nine as the trailer has struck a chord with the audience and has been receiving rave responses.

“Raavana Kottam has been in the making for quite sometime now. Thanks to the pandemic. It caused major delays. The film wouldn’t have been complete if not for our producer, Kannan Ravi,” says director Vikram Sugumaran.

Kannan Ravi nods his head and says, “I had complete faith in the team and left it to them. I didn’t want to interfere and never visited the sets even once. I didn’t want to disrupt the creative process. When I listened to the script, I was quite convinced. I have watched the film and found it even more convincing. Now it is for the audience to decide whether we have given them a good product.”

Shanthnu talks for the first time in the last couple of days that we have met him. “I think Raavana Kottam audio launch was the first event where the hero didn’t get a chance to speak,” he laughs before talking about the film.

“Kannan uncle is a family friend and wanted to make a film for me which is the main reason for him to venture into production. It was me, who had to take care of the budgeting and organising it on location. It wasn’t easy,” says the actor.