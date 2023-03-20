Stars give Shanthnu an emotional evening at Raavana Kottam audio launch

CHENNAI: The Indian High School in Dubai was buzzing with energy on a Saturday evening.

The event witnessed fleet of stars from and political aficionado taking the front row and the dias at the audio launch of Raavana Kottam produced by Thittakdui Kannan Ravi, directed by Vikram Sugumaran starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Prabhu Ganesan, Kayal Anandhi and Ilavarasu among others.

Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan was the first to arrive at the venue as Rajesh Vaidhya performed live.

Actors Prasanna and Nasser and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja followed him and were seen enjoying the performance.

The event began when singer Krish sang Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu.

While people were applauding the trailer and some live performances, it got all emotional when the 80s-90s team took the stage to talk.

Actors Kushbhu, Radhikaa, Meena, Sundar C took the dais along with Bhagyaraj, and Poornima Bhagyaraj. Radhikaa said, “Sonu is our dear child and we have seen him going through a lot. I am sure Raavana Kottam will provide him the break he needs. We will be the most happiest lot when he succeeds.”

Actor Nasser, President of Nadigar Sangam recalled Shanthnu’s noble efforts during the 2015 Chennai floods.

“He asked me for my pickup truck and distributed food and relief materials to the needy across Chennai. His good heart and the willingness to do good to people in need shows that he is due for major success,” he added. Kushbhu called Shanthnu’s wife Kiki on the stage and said, “Kiki and Poornima Bhagyaraj have seen Sonu (Shanthnu) struggle and have been with during tough times. He will certainly make it big in the industry.”

Kushbhu’s husband, director-actor Sundar C said, Shanthnu is going through a patch that Chiyaan Vikram did in early stages of his career.

“Then Sethu happened to him and there was no looking back. Similarly, Raavana Kottam will be your Sethu. But Vikram managed to keep himself fit and so are you. Fitness is the key,” remarked Sundar C.

The young breed of actors, Prasanna, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Sathish, Adhav Kannadasan later took the stage. Prasanna said, “We are all here for one man and it is Sonu. We all love him and we can’t wait to see him succeed.” Kalaiyarasan added, “While Pathu Thala audio launch is taking place in Chennai and I am a part of that film with STR, I chose to be in Dubai for Shanthnu. He means so much to us.”

Shanthnu was in loss for words and was filled with varied emotions.