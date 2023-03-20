Lal Salaam shooting in T’malai: Collector orders probe ?

CHENNAI: The District Collector of Tiruvannamalai has ordered an inquiry into Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' crew after complaints were raised that a few bouncers behaved in a harsh manner to the public.

The shooting of the film, featuring actor Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth has been going on in Tiruvannamalai District Collector's Office in full swing.

According to reports, the courtroom scenes of the film were shot in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. It is said that the bouncers of the film crew behaved harshly with the public, and the students were not able to reach the government hostel behind the District Collector's office. A few even alleged that a rope was tied around the e-service centre at the office and the public could not access it.

Following this, district Collector, Murugesh, has ordered an inquiry.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is currently directing the film 'Lal Salaam' produced by Lyca Productions. The movie has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with AR Rahman composing the music. Rajinikanth, who plays a cameo in the film.

The film that revolves around cricket has Vishnu Rangasamy as the director of photography, Ramu Thangaraj as its art director, and B Pravin Baaskar as its editor.