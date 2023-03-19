'Heaven has another angel", Berry bids farewell to Lance Reddick

WASHINGTON: Halle Berry paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick after his sudden death on Friday. "I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance," Berry wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

"l'll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of 'John Wick' for the first time."

“His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it,” she continued. “Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!”

The ‘Moonfall’ star shared a black and white photo of the late actor that his wife Stephanie Reddick posted on Saturday, reported People, a US-based media company.

“My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I’d ever met. Truly one of a kind! RIP sweet king,” Berry commented on Stephanie’s post.

On Friday, Reddick’s death was confirmed by his reps in a statement. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home.